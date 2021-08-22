Tennessee flooding kills 8, dozens missing as people trapped in homes

Catastrophic flooding in Tennessee left at least eight dead and dozens missing Saturday as rains washed away homes and rural roads.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told news outlets at least 30 people have been reported missing.

The county, 96 kilometres west of Nashville, saw more than 38 centimetres of rain, according to the Tennessean, prompting water rescues, road closure, and communications disruptions.

U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley told the newspaper the area had received "about 20 to 25 per cent of the yearly rainfall total that this area sees in a year" in a single morning.

My husband is dealing with cancer. He's going through chemotherapy and I am an amputee, so there was no going anywhere besides the attic. - Cindy Dunn, resident of Waverly, Tenn.

Cities in Humphreys County such as Waverly and McEwen were facing a "dire, catastrophic situation," she said. "People are trapped in their homes and have no way to get out."

Waverly couple Cindy Dunn, 48, and her husband Jimmy, 49, were rescued from their attic by a crew who used a bulldozer to reach them.

"Hell. That's what we had to go through," Cindy Dunn said.

Dunn told the Tennessean her husband woke her up Saturday, telling her that floodwaters had pushed her car to their backyard. Eventually the water in their house rose to at least 1.8 metres, forcing them to the attic. Dunn said the rooftop wasn't an option.

"My husband is dealing with cancer. He's going through chemotherapy and I am an amputee, so there was no going anywhere besides the attic."

She said their home and neighbouring houses "are gone."

Hickman County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards said in a text message to the newspaper that several people are missing and cellphone service has been disrupted throughout the county.

Governor urges caution

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted on Saturday, "Tennesseans, please stay cautious of rising floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall in parts of Middle TN. We are actively working with emergency response officials & first responders as they support Tennesseans in flooded areas."

With a waterline of dirt and small debris still clinging to her home, Joy Rhodes points to the flooded Garner Creek on Saturday in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean/AP)

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated its emergency operations centre and said agencies that include the Tennessee National Guard, the state Highway Patrol, and Fire Mutual Aid were responding to the flooding.

In a bulletin, TEMA called the situation "dangerous and evolving," and urged people to avoid travel in the affected counties.

Flash flood warnings were in effect for parts of Dickson, Houston and Montgomery and Stewart counties on Saturday evening.