Taliban take at least 100 people hostage, Afghanistan officials say
Afghan officials say the Taliban have taken more than 100 people, including women and children, hostage in an ambush in the country's north.

President had called for a ceasefire with the Taliban during Eid al-Adha holiday

The Associated Press ·
An Afghan firefighter sprays water on burning shops after a Taliban attack in Ghazni city, Afghanistan, earlier this month. An Afghan official says insurgents stopped three buses on the road Monday near Khan Abad district and abducted about 100 passengers. (Mustafa Andaleb/Reuters)

This comes despite President Ashraf Ghani's call for a ceasefire with the Taliban during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, the head of the provincial council in Kunduz province, says the insurgents stopped three buses on the road Monday near Khan Abad district and abducted the passengers.

Ayubi believes the Taliban were looking for government employees or members of the security forces.

Abdul Rahman Aqtash, police chief in neighbouring Takhar province, says the passengers were from Badakhshan and Takhar provinces and were travelling to the capital, Kabul.

There was no comment from the Taliban but the area of the incident is under Taliban control.

