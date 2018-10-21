New
At least 17 dead, dozens injured after train derails in Taiwan
Taiwan's railway administration says 17 people have been killed and 101 injured after a train derailed.
Train was carrying more than 300 passengers toward country's southeast coast
Several cars of the passenger train were left overturned in Lian in northern Yilan county.
The Puyuma express train was carrying more than 300 passengers toward Taitung, a city on Taiwan's southeast coast.