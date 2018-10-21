Skip to Main Content
At least 17 dead, dozens injured after train derails in Taiwan
New

At least 17 dead, dozens injured after train derails in Taiwan

Taiwan's railway administration says 17 people have been killed and 101 injured after a train derailed.

Train was carrying more than 300 passengers toward country's southeast coast

The Associated Press ·
The train was travelling from Taipei's Shulin station to northeastern Taiwan when it left the tracks. (Facebook)

Taiwan's railway administration says 17 people have been killed and 101 injured after a train derailed on Sunday.

Several cars of the passenger train were left overturned in Lian in northern Yilan county.

The Puyuma express train was carrying more than 300 passengers toward Taitung, a city on Taiwan's southeast coast.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us