Huge crowd attends Taiwan pride parade

More than 200,000 people marched in the street of Taipei on Saturday to celebrate the 17th Taiwan pride parade.

Saturday's gathering marked the first gay pride parade after Taiwan's government legalized same-sex marriage in May earlier this year.

The parade drew participants from other Asian countries, such as Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea, and from other places as far as Germany and Canada.

"Taiwan's gay marriage legalization, I think that is a wonderful step for us," said Jonathan Tang, a pharmacist living in California.

Taiwan's first pride parade was held in Taipei in 2003, with only 800 participants.