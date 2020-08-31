Child survives after being lifted high in the air by kite at Taiwanese festival
Scene played out over 30 long seconds for worried spectators
A three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 30 metres into the air during a kite festival in Taiwan, video footage posted on social media on Sunday showed.
Horrified spectators screamed as the girl was catapulted high above them, where she was spun helplessly at the end of the kite's long orange streamer as it soared and swooped in the high wind.
It took around 30 seconds before the girl's nightmare ended and she was pulled back to the ground by members of the crowd as the kite was brought back under control.
Identifying the girl solely by the surname Lin, local news reports said she only suffered minor cuts.
The distress caused by the sight of the near disaster persuaded organizers to cut short the festival in Hsinchu city in northwestern Taiwan.
A Hsinchu city government official told media that a sudden gust of wind at the site, which is known for its strong winds, caused the kite's tail to wrap around the child's waist.
Video of the incident was shared by festival-goers on social media and quickly racked up millions of views.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.