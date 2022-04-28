Taiwan faces largest COVID-19 outbreak yet

Taiwan, which had been living mostly free of COVID-19, is now facing its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 11,000 new cases reported Thursday.

Cases have been on the upswing since late March. In April, the island's central authorities announced that they would no longer maintain a "zero-COVID" policy like the Chinese government's, in which they would centrally quarantine positive cases.

Instead, the government is asking people to quarantine at home if they test positive, unless they show moderate to severe symptoms.

Chen Shih-chung, the island's health minister, announced Thursday they had found 11,353 new cases, along with two deaths. During the daily press briefing held by the Central Epidemic Command Center, he said 99.7 per cent of the cases in the current outbreak either had no symptoms or had mild ones.

Most of Taiwan's 858 COVID-19 deaths came in summer 2021. Until this month, it had been the island's one major outbreak in the pandemic.

Strict border policy

Taiwan has been relatively lucky throughout the pandemic, but has also maintained strict border controls with a two-week quarantine on arrival required for all visitors.

Domestically, mask wearing is universal both outdoors and indoors. Masks are legally required on public transportation and in places like shops and theatres.

People take off their masks to eat ice cream in Taipei, Taiwan, on April 28. Taiwan, Taiwan is facing its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic. (Chiang Ying-ying/The Associated Press)

In the past few weeks, as cases have ratcheted up, people scrambled to buy up rapid tests, with stores selling out in just a few hours.

Difficulty buying rapid tests is likely due in part to the government's thinking throughout the pandemic that there are few benefits to mass testing. The health minister last year said that public funds and medical resources could better be used elsewhere.

That changed with last year's outbreak.

Test limits

The central government this month said it would work with Taiwanese companies who manufacture tests to ensure that everyone would have access. A system was rolled out Thursday that limits each person to buying one pack of five tests per shopping trip. Each purchase must be linked to an individual's national ID to ensure that there is no stockpiling.

Experts are worried about the five million people who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those who did not complete a full vaccination course are four times more likely to get moderate or severe symptoms compared to those those who have gotten a booster, said Ho Mei-Shang, a vaccine expert in Taiwan who has also worked for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Central News Agency.

Most vulnerable in Taiwan's outbreak this time are children and the elderly. The vaccination rate among people over 75 is 72.5 per cent. However, only 59.1 per cent in the same age group received a booster.

Wang Zi-yu, 78, said she overcame her hesitation and got three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I thought not getting the vaccine is worse. In the beginning with the AstraZeneca vaccine, I was worried," she said, referring to concerns that the vaccine could cause a rare blood clot. "And then later I got the Moderna shot and didn't have any negative reaction. It was fine."

Shots for those under 12

Society's youngest are also not protected. Some schools have switched back to remote learning based on the number of positive cases each school is reporting. The island is opening up vaccine shots to children ages six to 11 next week.

A two-year-old boy in New Taipei City died last week, the youngest victim of COVID-19 in Taiwan. His condition deteriorated rapidly after testing positive.

Still, officials urged the public not to panic, saying that Taiwan was better prepared with vaccines and ways to ensure moderate and severe cases would get prompt attention.

"We want to tell the public, from the medical world, please rest assured," said Chiu Tai-yuan, a lawmaker who also heads the Taiwan Medical Association. "Last year's outbreak situation is not like the one we face today."