At least 16 killed in northern Syria suicide bombing, war monitor says
Updated

A blast struck near U.S.-led coalition forces on Wednesday in Syria's northern city of Manbij, and a war monitor says16 people were killed.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says at least 2 Americans dead, unclear if they were military

Thomson Reuters ·
This frame grab from video provided by Hawar News, ANHA, the news agency for the semi-autonomous Kurdish areas in Syria, shows a damaged restaurant where an explosion occurred in Manbij on Wednesday. (ANHA via The Associated Press)

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group and a militia source said two Americans were among the dead, but Reuters was unable to independently confirm the death toll. The coalition said in a tweet it was still gathering information.

An Islamic State in Iraq and Syria-affiliated website, Amaq, said an attacker with an explosive vest had struck a foreign military patrol in a suicide attack. One of the witnesses said there was a "heavy" presence of military aircraft over Manbij following the blast, which took place near a vegetable market.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement that he would withdraw all 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria after concluding ISIS had been defeated. The announcement rattled allies in the region and top U.S. officials, including Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis, who quit.

The coalition, in its tweet, said its forces had conducted "a routine patrol in Syria" on Wednesday.

Manbij has been held by U.S.-backed fighters allied to the Kurdish YPG militia since they took it from ISIS in 2016. It is located near areas held by Russian-backed Syrian government forces and anti-Assad fighters backed by Turkey.

Manbij has been held by U.S.-backed fighters allied to the Kurdish YPG militia since they took it from ISIS in 2016. It is located near areas held by Russian-backed Syrian government forces and anti-Assad fighters backed by Turkey.

