At least 16 killed in northern Syria suicide bombing, war monitor says

A blast struck near U.S.-led coalition forces on Wednesday in Syria's northern city of Manbij, and a war monitor said 16 people had been killed.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group and a militia source said two Americans were among the dead, but Reuters was unable to independently confirm the death toll. The coalition said in a tweet it was still gathering information.

An Islamic State in Iraq and Syria-affiliated website, Amaq, said an attacker with an explosive vest had struck a foreign military patrol in a suicide attack. One of the witnesses said there was a "heavy" presence of military aircraft over Manbij following the blast, which took place near a vegetable market.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement that he would withdraw all 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria after concluding ISIS had been defeated. The announcement rattled allies in the region and top U.S. officials, including Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis, who quit.

CJTF-OIR is aware of open source reports regarding an explosion in Syria. Coalition forces conducted a routine patrol in Syria today. We are still gathering information and will share additional details at a later time. —@OIRSpox

The coalition, in its tweet, said its forces had conducted "a routine patrol in Syria" on Wednesday.

Two witnesses described Wednesday's blast to Reuters. One of the witnesses said there was a "heavy" presence of military aircraft over Manbij following the blast, which took place near a vegetable market.

Manbij has been held by U.S.-backed fighters allied to the Kurdish YPG militia since they took it from ISIS in 2016. It is located near areas held by Russian-backed Syrian government forces and anti-Assad fighters backed by Turkey.