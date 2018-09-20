Skip to Main Content
Multiple people hurt in Syracuse, N.Y., shooting
Breaking

Multiple people hurt in Syracuse, N.Y., shooting

Police in Syracuse, N.Y., said on Thursday they were responding to reports of a shooting with as many as five victims.

Gunfire reportedly erupts at a gathering; child among the victims

Thomson Reuters ·

A spokesperson for the Syracuse Police Department said no other information was immediately available on the incident, which took place shortly after 9 p.m. ET.

News website Syracuse.com reported that up to seven people had been shot, including children, and that multiple ambulances were seen driving away from the scene with a police escort at about 9:15 p.m.

The website said that at least 10 shots had been fired in the shooting in downtown Syracuse, about 400 km northwest of New York City.

More to come

