Canadian wingsuit flyer dies in Switzerland after parachute fails

Swiss police say a Canadian wingsuit flyer has died after crashing when his parachute failed to open.

Name of male victim who crashed into forest has not been released by authorities

The Associated Press ·
A contestant in a wingsuit jumps off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park during a practice for the Second World Wingsuit Championship on Oct. 12, 2013. A Canadian wingsuit jumper died in Switzerland on Thursday. (Associated Press)

Police in northeastern St. Gallen canton said the 38-year-old man took off from the Hinterrug peak on Thursday afternoon.

They said Friday that the man's parachute failed to open as he came in to land, and he crashed into a forest.

The man, who wasn't identified, died at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear why the parachute didn't work.

