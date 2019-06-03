Swedish bid to extradite Julian Assange is dealt setback

A Swedish court has ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is now jailed in Britain and suspected of rape in Sweden, shouldn't be detained in absentia.

Monday's ruling by the Uppsala District Court doesn't mean a preliminary investigation in Sweden should be abandoned, only that Assange wouldn't be extradited and could be questioned in Britain.

Eva-Marie Persson, Sweden's deputy director of public prosecutions, said she has not decided whether to appeal.

"I will also issue a European Investigation Order in order to interview Julian Assange," Persson said, adding that she hasn't picked a possible date for the questioning in England.

Assange's lawyer in Sweden, Per E. Samuelsson, said his client would "be happy, we are happy" to learn he won't be extradited to Sweden.

Last month, the 47-year-old Assange was evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where he had been holed up with political asylum since 2012. He was then immediately arrested by British police on April 11 and is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for jumping bail in 2012.

Missed court appearance

The Swedish case involves an allegation of rape based on an incident in August 2010. Assange also faced allegations of sexual misconduct resulting from the Swedish trip, but the statute of limitations on those charges expired during his yearslong residency at the embassy.

Swedish authorities reopened the rape investigation last month after Assange finally left the embassy.

Assange, from Australia, is also fighting extradition to the U.S., which accuses him of violating the Espionage Act by publishing secret documents hacked from the Pentagon containing the names of confidential military and diplomatic sources.

Last week, Assange missed a court session in Britain, reportedly due to health problems.