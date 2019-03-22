Skip to Main Content
Suspect in Utrecht shooting admits guilt to judge, prosecutors say

Suspect in Utrecht shooting admits guilt to judge, prosecutors say

A man suspected of killing three people in a shooting aboard a tram in the city of Utrecht admitted his guilt to a judge on Friday and has said he acted alone, Dutch prosecutors said.

No further details of accused's confession given by Dutch prosecutors

Thomson Reuters ·
Dutch prosecutors said Gokmen Tanis, who is suspected of killing three people aboard a tram in Utrecht, admitted his guilt to a judge on Friday. (Foto de Volkskrant via Associated Press)

A man suspected of killing three people in a shooting aboard a tram in the city of Utrecht admitted his guilt to a judge on Friday and has said he acted alone, Dutch prosecutors said.

Gokmen Tanis, 37, is accused of carrying out the March 18 shooting with terrorist intent. Authorities in the Netherlands are also investigating whether the Turkish-born man had other personal motives.

Prosecutors gave no further details of the confession, citing the importance of further investigation.

The detention of Tanis, who was arrested after a seven-hour manhunt on Monday by Dutch security forces, was extended on Friday by the maximum amount allowed of two weeks.

Dutch prosecutors are also investigating whether Tanis had other personal motives. (Police Utrecht/Associated Press)

He is due to appear before court again within two weeks, at which point his detention can be extended by up to 90 days.

A 40-year old man, who was held on Tuesday because Tanis was arrested in his house, was released on Friday as there was no evidence of his involvement in the shooting in any way, the prosecutors said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us