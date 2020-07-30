U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of pancreatic cancer at 87
Ginsburg was unquestioned leader of court's liberal wing, revered by admirers
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, D.C., the court says. She was 87.
Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.
In July, she announced that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of several battles with cancer.
Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court's liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers.
Young women especially seemed to embrace the court's Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defence of the rights of women and minorities and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.
WATCH | Notorious RBG, a woman's rights champion:
Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.
Ginsburg resisted calls by liberals to retire during Barack Obama's presidency at a time when Democrats held the Senate and a replacement with similar views could have been confirmed. Instead, President Donald Trump will almost certainly try to push her successor through the Republican-controlled Senate — and move the conservative court even more to the right.
