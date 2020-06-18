U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid by Trump administration to end DACA immigrant program

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his re-election campaign.

The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal wing of the court in a 5-4 decision.

The justices rejected administration arguments that the eight-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.

Trump, through the Department of Homeland Security, committed in 2017 to ending the program, leading to the court challenges.

"We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies," Roberts wrote. "We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients."

The Department of Homeland Security can try again, he wrote.

Ending DACA was one of Trump's signature campaign promises in 2016, but the implications of doing so would have been complicated and potentially fraught in an election year. Enrolment in the program is heavily Hispanic, and should Trump vow to end the program immediately or even in his next term, it could have mobilized voters he can ill afford to lose.

Trump said on Twitter the day the case was being heard at the Supreme Court that DACA recipients shouldn't despair if the justices side with him, pledging that "a deal will be made with the Dems" for them to stay. However, past administration promises to work with Democrats on a legislative solution for these immigrants have led nowhere.

Years of impasse in Congress over passing comprehensive immigration reform are what prompted President Barack Obama to create DACA by executive order in the first place, in 2012. The program gives people two-year renewable reprieves from the threat of deportation while also allowing them to work.

Young immigrants, civil rights groups, universities and Democratic-led cities and states sued to block the administration. Companies like Apple and Microsoft and some reliable Republican supporters like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are also opposed to ending the program.