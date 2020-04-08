Supermoon brightens night skies around the world

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky on Tuesday. Here's a look at the supermoon as seen from different parts of the world, beginning with St. Petersburg, Russia, where it rose behind the famous Chariot of Glory sculpture.

(Anton Vaganov/Reuters)

Halifax

If the moon is within 10 per cent of its closest distance to the earth while full, it is considered a supermoon, according the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, U.K. Robert Abraham was able to photograph details of the moon from a balcony overlooking the North Common in downtown Halifax.

(Robert Abraham)

Inukjuak, Que.

Health-care worker Pierre-David Habel took this photo of the supermoon near Inukjuak, a northern village located on Hudson Bay in northern Quebec.

(Pierre-David Habel)

New York City

From a vantage point in Hoboken, N.J., the supermoon rises behind the Empire State Building, lit red in a show of solidarity with those infected with the coronavirus.

(Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Rocky Harbour, N.L.

Stan Collins of Rocky Harbour, N.L., captured this photo of the "pink moon." The term refers to any full moon during the month of April, just as a full moon in October is known as a harvest moon.

(Stan Collins)

WATCH: Spectacular supermoon seen gracing the night sky around the world

Brightest supermoon of the year seen from locales across the globe as it becomes full while orbiting closest to the Earth. 1:52

San Francisco

Below, photographer Jason Lanier takes shots of model Emily Rinaldo during a fashion shoot while the supermoon rises through the clouds at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point, across from San Francisco.

(Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Las Vegas

A supermoon rises behind the large-scale desert sculpture Seven Magic Mountains, by artist Ugo Rondinone, near Las Vegas.

(John Locher/The Associated Press)

Athens

The supermoon rises in front of the Temple of Apollo, southwest of Athens. All Greece's archeological sites and museums have been closed for weeks as part of the country's measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

(Petros Giannakouris/The Associated Press)

Bangkok

The supermoon rises above Wat Saket Temple, also known as Golden Mountain, in Thailand's capital.

(Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Beijing

Below, the supermoon shines over the Central Business District as cars move along a thoroughfare during evening rush hour in Beijing. Watching was local resident Ding Linlin, who told Reuters, "The epidemic situation in China is getting better and better. This may represent something good … I'm happy when I see it."

(Peter Thomas/Reuters)