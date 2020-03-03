Biden takes 8 Super Tuesday states, Sanders takes 3 but leads in crucial California

Declaring his campaign "is very much alive," a triumphant Joe Biden celebrated a series of Super Tuesday victories in key southern states, building on momentum that has swiftly revived his Democratic presidential campaign in recent days.

Biden took Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Minnesota and the battleground states of North Carolina and Virginia, a strong start as 14 states went to the polls across the nation. He also won the solidly Republican state of Arkansas and Elizabeth Warren's home state of Massachusetts.

Bernie Sanders countered with a win in his home state of Vermont, Colorado, and Utah and was leading in the crucial, delegate-rich California.

Races were too close to call in Texas and Maine.

The wins in states with large black populations complemented the former vice-president's victory in last weekend's South Carolina primary. Virginia was especially key because Sanders and billionaire former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.

Bloomberg managed to chalk up a victory in American Samoa, where he took five of its six delegates, but is planning to reassess on Wednesday whether he should stay in the race.

A person close to the Bloomberg campaign confirmed the deliberations, after Tuesday night's disappointing results. The person wasn't authorized to discuss the matter by name and requested anonymity.

Bloomberg spent more than half a billion dollars on his campaign. But Tuesday marked the first elections where he was on ballots.

A once-jumbled primary arrived at Super Tuesday as an increasingly well-defined battle between leftist Democrats who back the likes of Sanders and Warren and centrists preferring Biden.

Two other moderates, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., both left the race in the run-up to Super Tuesday, then dramatically endorsed Biden on Monday. That helped unify moderates behind the former vice-president, whose campaign risked collapsing until his resounding win in Saturday's South Carolina primary.

Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race this week and threw their support behind Biden. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

A Biden turnaround would be all the more remarkable because Super Tuesday was supposed to be about monster fundraising and strong political organization. Biden largely had neither and yet still looked poised for a strong night. Sanders, an avowed democratic socialist, argued that the party's elders were scrambling to block him from a nomination it appeared just last week he could run away with.

"The political establishment has made their choice: Anybody but Bernie Sanders," Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir wrote in a fundraising message Tuesday.

"The truth is, we've always known we were taking on the entire damn one per cent of this country," Shakir added. "But we have something they do not have: people. Lots and lots of people."

Virginia is a traditional swing state that has moved more reliably Democratic in recent years, especially as people living in densely populated communities outside Washington turned their back on President Donald Trump, as many suburban voters have around the country.

North Carolina is a key potential swing state that backed then-president Barack Obama in 2008 and that Democrats are hoping to take back from Trump in November.

Sanders, who had already won New Hampshire and Nevada and secured a virtual first-place tie in Iowa, is also the favourite in Maine.

Warren's campaign hasn't predicted outright victory anywhere, but was hoping to pick up some delegates in Colorado and California. Her top advisers have predicted that no candidate may get to the convention with enough delegates to secure the nomination — potentially positioning Warren for the role of kingmaker.

Texas and California account for 643 delegates — or about a third of the nearly 2,000 needed to clinch the nomination. In all, Super Tuesday offered 1,344 new delegates, or around 34 per cent of all the total up for grabs nationwide.