Sundance co-founder pleads guilty to second count of sex abuse

A Utah filmmaker who co-founded the Sundance Film Festival and produced a movie whose lead actress won an Oscar in the mid-1980s has pleaded guilty to a second count of sexual abuse of a child in a deal with prosecutors.

Sterling Van Wagenen entered the plea during a hearing Thursday in a Salt Lake City suburb to complete a deal that calls for a prison sentence of at least six years.

Prosecutors say Van Wagenen touched a young girl on two occasions between 2013 and 2015. Both criminal counts involve the same victim.

The 71-year-old co-founded a Utah film festival with Robert Redford that came to be known as the Sundance Film Festival, but he hasn't been with the organization for more than two decades.

Van Wagenen was a producer on the 1985 film The Trip to Bountiful. The movie starred the late Geraldine Page, who won a best actress Oscar for her performance.