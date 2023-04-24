Another Sudan ceasefire announced as locals seek refuge, foreigners are evacuated

The U.S. secretary of state says the two rival generals in Sudan have agreed to extend a shaky ceasefire for another three days as foreign nations continue to evacuate their nationals from the country.

Antony Blinken announced the agreement late Monday.

The warring sides have largely ignored a series of declared ceasefires, but the most recent, which coincided with a Muslim holiday, helped facilitate the evacuation of thousands of people from the capital, Khartoum. That truce expired Monday.

As governments airlift hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety, Sudanese are desperately seeking ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country's rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations are completed.

In dramatic evacuation operations, convoys of foreign diplomats, civilian teachers, students, workers and families from dozens of countries wound past combatants at tense front lines in the capital of Khartoum to reach extraction points. Others drove hundreds of miles to the country's east coast. A stream of European, Mideast, African and Asian military aircraft flew in all day Sunday and Monday to ferry them out.

But for many Sudanese, the airlift was a terrifying sign that international powers, after failing repeatedly to broker ceasefires, only expect a worsening of the fighting that has already pushed the population into disaster.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned of a "catastrophic conflagration" that could engulf the whole region. He urged the 15 members of the Security Council to "exert maximum leverage" on both sides in order to "pull Sudan back from the edge of the abyss."

Food, fuel, clean water in short supply

Sudanese face a harrowing search for safety in the constantly shifting battle of explosions, gunfire and armed fighters looting shops and homes. Many have been huddling in their homes for nine days. Food and fuel are leaping in price and harder to find, clean water is in short supply, electricity and internet are cut off in much of the country, and hospitals are near collapse.

Those who can afford it were making the 15-hour long drive to the Egyptian border or to Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast. Those without means to get abroad streamed out to relatively calmer provinces along the Nile north and south of Khartoum. Many more were trapped, with cash in short supply and transport costs spiralling.

People gather as they flee clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Sudan's capital city Khartoum on Monday. (El-Tayeb Siddig/Reuters)

"Travelling out of Khartoum has become a luxury," said Shahin al-Sherif, a high school teacher. The 27-year-old al-Sherif was frantically trying to arrange transport out of Khartoum for himself, his younger sister, mother, aunt and grandmother. They had been trapped for days in their home in Khartoum's Amarat neighborhood while fighting raged outside. Finally, they moved to a safer district farther out.

But al-Sherif expects things to get worse and worries his sister, aunt and grandmother, all diabetic, won't be able to get the supplies they need. Bus ticket prices have more than quadrupled so that renting a bus for 50 people to get to the Egyptian border costs around $14,000 US, he said.

'Horrific suffering'

Amani el-Taweel, an Egyptian expert on Africa, warned of "horrific suffering" for Sudanese unable to leave. In a country where a third of the population already needed humanitarian aid, aid agencies can no longer reach most Sudanese because of the clashes.

Once evacuations are complete, "warring parties will not heed any calls for a truce or a ceasefire," she said.

Heavy gunfire and thundering explosions rocked the city in continued fighting between the military and a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces. In the afternoon, intensified airstrikes hammered Khartoum's Nile-side Kalakla district for an hour until the area was "razed to the ground," said Atiya Abdulla Atiya, secretary of the Doctors' Syndicate. The bombardment sent dozens of wounded to the Turkish Hospital, one of the few medical facilities still functioning, he said.

WATCH | Intense fighting continues as evacuations get underway: Intense fighting in Sudan as Canada, other countries move diplomats out Duration 2:46 Canada is among the growing list of countries that are closing embassies in Sudan and pulling diplomatic staff and others out of the country. Fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary group is intensifying with no sign of a truce.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese military said that Egypt's assistant military attaché was shot and killed in an attack in Khartoum blamed on the RSF. There was no immediate comment from Cairo, which has close ties to the Sudanese army and has called for a ceasefire.

Over 420 people, including at least 273 civilians, have been killed and over 3,700 wounded since the fighting began April 15. The military has appeared to have the upper hand in fighting in Khartoum but the RSF still controls many districts in the capital and the neighbouring city of Omdurman, and has several large strongholds around the country. With the military vowing to fight until the RSF is crushed, many fear a dramatic escalation.

For foreign nationals, the need to abandon Khartoum had become overwhelming by the seventh day of the conflict. Khartoum's wealthy neighbourhoods, where most foreigners live, saw some of the heaviest shelling and drone strikes, and several fell under RSF control.