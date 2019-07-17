Sudanese military, protesters sign power-sharing document
Signing is a key step in the country's transition after months of street protests
Sudan's ruling military and the pro-democracy movement have signed a political document that's part of a power-sharing deal meant to end the country's deadlock after weeks of stalled talks.
The two sides — representatives from the military council and the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which represents the protesters — signed a so-called political declaration, one of two documents that are part of the deal.
The other document, a constitutional declaration, is likely to be signed within days.
The ceremony took place on Wednesday in the country's capital, Khartoum, and representatives of both sides shook hands.
The signing is a key step in the country's transition after months of street protests that prompted the military to oust autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir and take over the country in April.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.