Dozens dead, hundreds wounded as Sudan's army and rival paramilitary force battle

Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force battled fiercely in the capital and other areas, dealing a new blow to hopes for a transition to democracy and raising fears of a wider conflict. A doctors' syndicate said Sunday the death toll rose to 56, with at least 595 people wounded.

Heavy fighting involving armoured vehicles, truck-mounted machine-guns and war planes raged Sunday in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, the adjoining city of Omdurman and in flashpoints across the country. The rival forces are believed to have tens of thousands of fighters each in the capital alone.

At least 56 civilians were reported killed, including three employees of the United Nations food agency, which announced Sunday it is temporarily halting its operations in Sudan. The Sudan Doctors' Syndicate said it believed there were dozens of additional deaths among the rival forces. It said close to 600 people were wounded, including civilians and fighters.

The clashes are part of a power struggle between Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the commander of the armed forces, and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group. The two generals are former allies who jointly orchestrated an October 2021 military coup that derailed Sudan's short-lived transition to democracy.

In recent months, internationally backed negotiations revived hopes for an orderly transition to democracy. However, growing tensions between al-Burhan and Dagalo eventually delayed a deal with political parties.

Chaotic scenes unfolded in Khartoum, where fighters firing from truck-mounted machine-guns battled in densely populated neighbourhoods.

Smoke is shown rising above Khartoum's skyline on Sunday. The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day, as diplomatic pressure mounts for the fighting to stop. (Marwan Ali/The Associated Press)

"The battles have not stopped," said prominent rights advocate Tahani Abass, who lives near the military headquarters. "They are shooting against each other in the streets. It's an all-out war in residential areas."

Abass said her family spent the night huddling on the ground floor of their home. "No one was able to sleep, and the kids were crying and screaming with every explosion," she said. Sounds of gunfire were heard while she was speaking to The Associated Press.

The military and the RSF both claimed to be in control of strategic locations in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Their claims couldn't be independently verified. Both sides signalled late Saturday that they were unwilling to negotiate.

Al-Burhan's military called for dismantling the RSF, which it labelled a "rebellious militia." Dagalo told the satellite news network Al Arabiya that he ruled out negotiations and called on al-Burhan to surrender.

Diplomatic pressure mounting

Meanwhile, diplomatic pressure appeared to be mounting. Top diplomats, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the UN secretary general, the European Union's foreign policy chief, the head of the Arab League and the head of the African Union Commission urged the sides to stop fighting.

Arab states with stakes in Sudan— Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — also called for a ceasefire and for both parties to return to negotiations.

Blinken said he consulted with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. "We agreed it was essential for the parties to immediately end hostilities without pre-condition," he said in a statement early Sunday.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis said he was following "with worry" the events unfolding in Sudan. "I am close to the Sudanese people ... and I invite prayers so that arms are laid down and dialogue prevails, to resume together the path of peace and harmony,'' the pontiff said in remarks on Sunday to the public in St. Peter's Square.

Clashes throughout Sudan

The rival forces were fighting in several locations across Sudan, including the western Darfur region, where tens of thousands of people live in camps for displaced people after years of genocidal civil war.

In the province of North Darfur, three Sudanese employees of the UN's World Food Program were killed in clashes in the town of Kabkabiya, said Volker Perthes, the UN envoy to Sudan.

He said the UN and other humanitarian premises were attacked and looted in several locations in Darfur.

"These recurring acts of violence disrupt the delivery of life-saving assistance and must end," he said.

WATCH | Fighting erupts in Sudan on Saturday: Sudan's capital beset by fighting between army, paramilitary group Duration 0:53 The clashes in Khartoum between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces group capped months of heightened tensions between both sides.

Dozens of people were also killed and wounded since Saturday at a camp for displaced people in North Darfur, said Adam Regal, a spokesperson for a Darfur charity.

In Nyala, the capital of South Darfur province, the two sides fought for control of the city's airport, said a military official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

The official said fighting also spread to the eastern region, including the provinces of Kassala and Al-Qadarif on the borders with Ethiopia and Eritrea. He said battles centred around the RSF and army bases.

Sudan, a country at the crossroads of the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa, is known for its history of military coups and civil conflicts since it gained independence in 1950s.

The country has borders with six African nations and a strategic coastline on the Red Sea. A decade-old civil conflict resulted in the secession of South Sudan in 2011.

The clashes will increase hardship in Sudan, where the UN says some 16 million people — or one-third of the population — already depend on humanitarian assistance.