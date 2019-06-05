Sudan's military chief says he's ready to resume talks as death toll rises to 60
Sudan's military ruler on Wednesday offered to resume a dialogue on a transition to democracy, one day after he scrapped all agreements with an opposition alliance.
The offer by the head of Sudan's ruling military council, Lt.-Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, came as the number of people killed since security forces stormed a protest camp in Khartoum on Monday rose to 60, according to a medical group linked to the opposition.
In a message for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr broadcast on state television, Burhan paid homage to the uprising that began in December and culminated with the military overthrow and arrest of President Omar al-Bashir in April. He was still ready to hand over power to an elected government, he said.
"We in the military council, extend our hands to negotiations without shackles except the interests of the homeland," Burhan said.
Burhan had previously announced he was skipping any negotiations with protest groups and said he would organize elections within nine months.
His decision came after security forces stormed a protest camp site outside the Defence Ministry in central Khartoum.
The association said more people had been killed since then throughout Khartoum and its twin city of Omdruman.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.