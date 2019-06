Sudan's military chief says he's ready to resume talks as death toll rises to 60

Sudan's military ruler on Wednesday offered to resume a dialogue on a transition to democracy, one day after he scrapped all agreements with an opposition alliance.

The offer by the head of Sudan's ruling military council, Lt.-Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, came as the number of people killed since security forces stormed a protest camp in Khartoum on Monday rose to 60, according to a medical group linked to the opposition.

In a message for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr broadcast on state television, Burhan paid homage to the uprising that began in December and culminated with the military overthrow and arrest of President Omar al-Bashir in April. He was still ready to hand over power to an elected government, he said.

"We in the military council, extend our hands to negotiations without shackles except the interests of the homeland," Burhan said.

In this frame grab from video provided by Sudan TV, Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the Sudanese Transitional Military Council, TMC, makes a statement the day after a pro-democracy sit-in outside the army command base in the capital Khartoum was violently overrun by the ruling army. (Sudan TV/The Associated Press)

Burhan had previously announced he was skipping any negotiations with protest groups and said he would organize elections within nine months.

His decision came after security forces stormed a protest camp site outside the Defence Ministry in central Khartoum.

The association said more people had been killed since then throughout Khartoum and its twin city of Omdruman.