Sudanese protesters say military attempted to break up sit-in

Organizers behind Sudanese anti-government protests say the military attempted to break up their sit-in outside the Defence Ministry on Monday but backed off.

Troops had gathered on three sides of the sit-in and tractors were preparing to remove stone and metal barricades, but protesters joined hands and formed rings around the sit-in area to prevent them.

The protesters, numbering about 5,000 with more arriving, chanted "Freedom, freedom" and "Revolution, revolution," and appealed to the army to protect them.

There were no clashes and no one was hurt.

Footage circulating online shows hundreds of troops outside the headquarters, and an officer is heard saying they came to "clean" the area.

Earlier, Sudan's main protest group, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), issued an urgent call for people to join the sit-in and foil any attempt to disperse it.

"We hope that everyone will head immediately to the areas of the sit-in to protect your revolution and your accomplishments," the SPA said.

The sit-in outside the compound, which also includes the intelligence headquarters and the presidential residence, began on April 6, after more than three months of protests triggered by a deepening economic crisis.

On Thursday, Sudan's army announced that it had removed and detained longtime president Omar al-Bashir and was setting up a transitional military council to run the country.

Since then the head of the military council and of Sudan's powerful intelligence services have both been replaced, as protesters have continued to call for change.

The SPA has demanded the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government as well as the prosecution of former officials.