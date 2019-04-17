Ousted Sudanese president Bashir moved to prison

Sudan's ruling military transferred ousted President Omar al-Bashir to a prison in the country's capital as hundreds of people marched Wednesday to a sit-in outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, calling for a quick handover of power to a civilian leadership.

The military last week ousted Bashir following months of street protests against his 30-year rule, then appointed a military council it says would rule for no more than two years while elections are organized.

Since his ouster last Thursday, Bashir has been held in custody at a "safe place." The military said it would not extradite him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to be tried over charges of war crimes and genocide in the region of Darfur, but would put him on trial at home.

The former minister told The Associated Press that Bashir had remained "under house arrest" at the presidential residence inside the army headquarters' compound in Khartoum.

He was then moved to Kopar Prison late Tuesday, according to the ex-minister. The military official confirmed this. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

Organizers of the street protests had demanded the military move Bashir to an official prison.

Uganda considering asylum for Bashir

Uganda's deputy foreign minister, Henry Okello Oryem, said Uganda "can consider" giving Bashir asylum if he wants it.

Oryem, who did not address the fact that Bashir is in custody, said the ousted Sudanese president had played a crucial role in efforts to achieve peace in neighbouring South Sudan, which declared independence from Sudan in 2011 following decades of civil war.

Bashir is one of the guarantors of the fragile peace deal between South Sudan's warring factions. For years, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, in power since 1986, had a difficult relationship with Bashir, who was accused of supporting rebels opposed to Uganda's government.

After South Sudan's independence, which Museveni supported, the two appeared to reconcile, and Museveni has criticized the ICC for indicting Bashir.

Rebels announce ceasefire

Meanwhile, hundreds joined a march by doctors and health workers toward the sit-in, which has become the epicentre of the popular uprising in Sudan. Many wore white coats, waved Sudanese flags and chanted: "Freedom, peace, justice and the revolution is the people's choice."

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which is behind the protests, called on the military council to hand over power to a transitional civilian government that would rule for four years. The group fears that the army, dominated by Bashir appointees, will cling to power or select one of its own to succeed him.

Sudanese protesters, seen here Wednesday in Khartoum, hardened their demand that the military committee in power quickly step down and make way for civilian rule. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images)

In a separate development, Sudanese rebels on Wednesday declared a unilateral, three-month ceasefire in areas under their control in the country's southern Blue Nile state.

Abdelal-Aziz Adam al-Hilu, head of Sudan People's Liberation Movement in the north, said the ceasefire was a "gesture of goodwill," aimed at giving a "chance to the peaceful and quick transfer of power to civilians."

Fighting in the Blue Nile state has been ragging for years between Bashir government forces and the rebels, who were left on the northern side of the border after South Sudan became independent in July 2011.