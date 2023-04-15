Sudan paramilitary says it seized presidential palace, airports in apparent coup attempt

Sudan's main paramilitary group said it had seized the presidential palace, the army chief's residence and Khartoum International Airport on Saturday in an apparent coup attempt, but the military said it was fighting back.

The clashes erupted amid an escalating power struggle during talks on its integration into the military under a transition plan that would lead to new elections.

The Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group (RSF), which accused the army of attacking first, also said it had seized the airports in the northern city of Merowe and in El-Obeid in the west.

The clashes came as tensions between the military and the RSF have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country's democratic transition. International powers — among them Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United States and the European Union — issued statements expressing deep concern.

The Sudanese army said fighting broke out after RSF troops tried to attack its forces in the southern part of the capital. Later, the military declared the RSF a "rebel force," describing the paramilitary's statements as "lies."

The Sudanese air force is conducting operations against the RSF, the army said. Footage from broadcasters showed a military aircraft in the sky above Khartoum, but Reuters could not independently confirm the material.

Commercial aircraft turning around

United Nations Special Representative in Sudan Volker Perthes said on Saturday he strongly condemned the eruption of fighting in the country.

In a statement, Perthes said he "has reached out to both parties asking them for an immediate cessation of fighting to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people and to spare the country from further violence."

Commercial aircraft trying to land at Khartoum International Airport began turning around to head back to their originating airports.

Smoke rises from a neighbourhood in Khartoum, Sudan's capital, on Saturday. (Marwan Ali/The Associated Press)

Saudi Arabia's national airline said one of its Airbus A330s was involved in "an accident" after video showed it on fire on the tarmac at the airport amid the fighting.

In a statement on Saturday, Saudi Arabia said all of its flights were suspended after the incident. It did not elaborate on the cause of the "accident," but it appeared the aircraft got caught in the crossfire of the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese soldiers fighting around the airfield.

Another plane also appeared to have caught fire in the attack. Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 identified it as a SkyUp Airlines 737. SkyUp is a Kyiv-based airline. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Egypt's national carrier, Egyptair, said it is suspending flights to and from Khartoum for 72 hours.

U.S. ambassador sheltering in place

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that the situation in Sudan was "fragile" but insisted there was still an opportunity to complete the transition to a civilian-led government. Speaking from Hanoi, Blinken said that some actors "may be pushing against that progress."

The U.S. ambassador to Sudan, John Godfrey, wrote online that he was "currently sheltering in place with the Embassy team, as Sudanese throughout Khartoum and elsewhere are doing."

I just arrived late last night in Khartoum and woke up to the deeply disturbing sounds of gunfire and fighting. I am currently sheltering in place with the Embassy team, as Sudanese throughout Khartoum and elsewhere are doing. (1/2) —@USAMBSudan

Doctors said clashes had occurred in residential neighbourhoods and that at least three civilians had been killed.

Clashes were also taking place at the headquarters of Sudan's state TV, said an anchor who appeared on-screen briefly.

A Reuters journalist saw cannon and armoured vehicles deployed in the streets, and heard the sound of heavy weapons fire near the headquarters of both the army and the RSF.

A prolonged confrontation between the RSF and the army could spell prolonged strife across a vast country already dealing with economic breakdown and flare-ups of tribal violence.

Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of Sudan's sovereign council, speaks at a news conference at Rapid Support Forces headquarters in Khartoum on Feb. 19. Tensions between the military and the RSF, have escalated in recent months. (Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)

Earlier, the RSF, headed by former militia leader Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said the army had surrounded one of its bases and opened fire with heavy weapons.

The violence followed days of tension between the army and the RSF, a powerful paramilitary group. This had sparked concern about a confrontation that would undermine long-running efforts to return Sudan to civilian rule after power struggles and military coups.

Hemedti had put himself at the forefront of a planned transition toward democracy, unsettling fellow military rulers and triggering a mobilization of troops in the capital.

Long-simmering tensions

The rift between the forces came to the surface on Thursday, when the army said that recent movements, particularly in Merowe, by the RSF had taken place without co-ordination and were illegal.

The RSF said in a statement that actions by the leadership of the armed forces and "some officers" were an attack on its forces and were intended to create instability.

On Saturday there was a heavy exchange of gunfire in Merowe, eyewitnesses told Reuters.

Clashes between Sudan’s military and the country’s paramilitary erupted in the capital and elsewhere in the African nation after weeks of escalating tensions. (Marwan Ali/The Associated Press)

A statement by the RSF on Saturday called the army's actions a "brute assault" that should be condemned. It said the RSF had informed local and international mediators of developments.

The RSF, which together with the army overthrew long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019, began redeploying units in Khartoum and elsewhere amid talks last month on its integration into the military under a transition plan that would lead to new elections.

Hemedti, a former widely feared militia commander in Darfur, has been deputy leader of the ruling Sovereign Council headed by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan since 2019.