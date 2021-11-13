5 killed by Sudan security forces amid renewed protests, activists say

Sudanese security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas on Saturday to disperse protesters denouncing the military's tightening grip on the country, killing at least five and wounding several others, activists said.

The violence came as thousands of pro-democracy protesters yet again took to the streets across Sudan to rally against the military's takeover last month. The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets of the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters in different locations Saturday. At least five protesters were killed, four by gunfire and one from a tear gas canister, and several others were wounded according to the Sudan Doctors Committee.

The rallies, organized by the pro-democracy movement, came two days after coup leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan reappointed himself head of the Sovereign Council, Sudan's interim governing body.

Thursday's move angered the pro-democracy alliance and frustrated the United States and other countries that have urged the generals to reverse their coup.

"For me, this is an illegitimate council and this was a unilateral decision that was taken by Burhan alone," said protester Wigdan Abbas, a 45-year-old health-care worker. "It was a decision by one person … without consulting the coalition for freedom and change."

Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks in Khartoum on Oct. 26, a day after the Sudanese military seized power. Saturday's rallies by the pro-democracy movement came two days after he appointed himself as the head of Sudan's interim governing body. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images)

Coup halted planned shift

The Sudanese military seized power on Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians.

The takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.

Saturday's protests were organized by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the so-called Resistance Committees, both of which were primary forces behind the uprising against al-Bashir in April 2019.

Other political parties and movements joined the call, and the Sudan Doctors Committee is also part of the pro-democracy movement.

The movement has opposed the return to the power-sharing deal that established the deposed transitional government late in 2019 and demanded a full handover to civilians to lead the transition to democracy.

Earlier Saturday, protesters in Khartoum neighbourhoods waved Sudanese flags and posters of deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who has been under house arrest since the coup.

They also chanted "civilian, civilian," a reference to their main demand that the generals hand over power to civilians.

Last month's military takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule and saw Sudan's transitional Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, seen in August, held under house arrest. (Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)

Later, the demonstrators regrouped in Khartoum and barricaded at least one major street with stones and burning tires. No causalities were reported. There were also protests in other Sudanese cities and towns.

"The youth … will not give up and will not stop this revolution until we achieve the goals of the revolution," said Mohammed Ahmed, 28, university student.

Protesters demand civilian government

Hamza Baloul, the information minister in the deposed government, took part in Saturday's rallies following his release from detention earlier this month.

There should be "no negotiations with the coup leaders," he told protesters in Khartoum. "The Sudanese people insist on a civilian government … the civilian state [government] is our option and we will fight for it."

The demonstrations took place amid tight security. Authorities had closed bridges over the Nile River linking Khartoum's neighbourhoods.

Troops and paramilitary forces also sealed off the area around military headquarters, where thousands of protesters set up camp in April 2019, forcing the military to remove al-Bashir.

The United Nations envoy in Sudan, Volker Perthes, urged security forces to "exercise utmost restraint" and called for demonstrators to "maintain the principle of peaceful protest."

Ongoing mediation efforts are seeking a way out of the crisis.

Perthes said he held "good discussions" Friday with representatives of the protest movement in Khartoum, civil society activists and Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi, a civilian member of the council dissolved in the coup. Nasredeen Abdulbari, justice minister of the deposed government, also took part.