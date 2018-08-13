Peter Strzok, who worked on Mueller special counsel probe, fired from FBI

Peter Strzok, a longtime agent who once worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, was fired by the FBI after he sent text messages criticizing President Donald Trump to a colleague.

Strzok was removed from Mueller's team a year ago after the texts were discovered.

Strzok's lawyer, Aitan Goelman, said his client was fired late Friday by FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.

Goelman said in a statement Monday that Strzok was fired because of political pressure and "to punish Special Agent Strzok for political speech protected by the First Amendment."

He said the firing "should be deeply troubling to all Americans."

"The decision to fire Special Agent Strzok is not only a departure from typical Bureau practice, but also contradicts Director [Christopher] Wray's testimony to Congress and his assurances that the FBI intended to follow its regular process in this and all personnel matters," said Goelman.

The Washington Post first reported the development. The FBI's disciplinary office had recommended a 60-day suspension and a demotion for Strzok, according to the report.

Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI - finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction - I just fight back! —@realDonaldTrump

Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone! —@realDonaldTrump

Trump has repeatedly taken aim at Strzok on Twitter, saying his critical text messages showed that Mueller's investigation is a hoax.

The president was quick to celebrate the firing, tweeting about an hour after the Post report.

Strzok worked on FBI investigations into both campaign opponent Hillary Clinton's use of an email server and potential co-ordination between Russia and Trump's campaign.

He was removed from Mueller's team following the discovery of the derogatory text messages over a period of months that were exchanged with Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer with whom he was having an affair.

Heated session last month

House Republicans grilled Strzok for hours last month as they argued that the text messages with Page coloured the outcome of the Clinton email investigation and undercut the FBI's investigation into Russian election interference.

Republicans accused Strzok of bias, with one text message receiving considerable attention from right-wing media outlets, an Aug. 8, 2016, text in which Strzok, discussing with Page the prospect of a Trump win, says, "No. No he won't. We'll stop it."

'At no time in any of these texts did those personal beliefs ever enter into the realm of any action I took,' Strzok said. 2:36

Strzok told the House committees last month that the text came in response to campaign occurrences such as Trump insulting the immigrant father of a fallen U.S. soldier. Strzok called it "horrible and disgusting behaviour," and said he was stating his opinion that the electorate would "stop" a candidate like that. He said it was not a declaration that he or the FBI would improperly interfere with the electoral process.

"The suggestion that I and some dark chamber somewhere in the FBI would somehow cast aside all of these procedures, all of these safeguards and somehow be able to do this, is astounding to me," Strzok said in testimony. "It simply couldn't happen."

In his prepared remarks before testifying, the agent pointed out that his texts also included jabs directed at Democrats Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

Strzok also pointed out that he did not disclose or leak that the Trump campaign was under investigation before voters headed to the polls in 2016.

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page arrives for a House committee deposition, one day after the session involving Strzok. The two are at the centre of controversial texts that led to him being removed from Mueller's team. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

In May 2017 texts to Page, Strzok described his reluctance to work on behalf of the special counsel. In one text, he seemed to imply he didn't think there would be substantial findings of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign team.

"I hesitate in part because of my gut sense and concern there's no big there there," Strzok said in one text that Republicans did not bring up at his public hearing in July.

The FBI has not commented on the Washington newspaper's report.

California Republican Kevin McCarthy, the House Majority Leader, cheered Strzok's dismissal, saying on Twitter that it was "long overdue."

Trump has launched public campaigns against prominent FBI officials and both his Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Sessions's deputy, Rod Rosenstein.

He fired FBI Director James Comey less than halfway into his tenure in May 2017, which helped pave the way for the special counsel to take over investigations into Russia interference.

The president also lashed out at the subsequent acting director, Andrew McCabe, both for his actions with respect to the Clinton investigation and the fact that his wife once mounted a run for political office that saw her receive donations from prominent Democrats.

McCabe was fired from the bureau earlier this year, just two days shy of his retirement date.

With files from CBC News