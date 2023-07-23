Latest Russian strike on Odesa leaves 1 dead, many hurt and a cathedral badly damaged

Russia struck the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa again on Sunday, local officials said, keeping up a barrage of attacks that have damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine in the past week. At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in the attack in the early hours.

Regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said that four children were among those wounded in the blasts, which severely damaged the historic Transfiguration Cathedral, a landmark Orthodox cathedral in the city.

Russia has been launching persistent attacks on Odesa, a key hub for exporting grain, since Moscow cancelled a landmark grain deal on Monday amid Kyiv's grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories.

Kiper noted that six residential buildings, including apartment buildings, were destroyed by the strikes.

In one such case in downtown Odesa, some people became trapped in their apartments as a result of the damage caused by the attack, which left rubble strewn in the street that partly blocked the road, and damage to power lines.

Svitlana Molcharova, 85, was rescued by emergency service workers. But after she received medical aid, she refused to leave her destroyed apartment.

"I will stay here," she said to the emergency service worker who advised her to leave.

"I woke up when the ceiling started to fall on me. I rushed into the corridor," said Ivan Kovalenko, 19, another resident of the building. He came to Odesa after fleeing the city of Mykolaiv in search of a safer place to live when his house was destroyed.

"That's how I lost my home in Mykolaiv, and here, I lost my rented apartment."

In his home, the ceiling partially collapsed, the balcony came off the side of the building and all of the windows were blown out.

'We will restore it'

The Transfiguration Cathedral, one of the most important and largest Orthodox cathedrals in Odesa, was severely damaged. Local officials said that the icon of the patroness of the city had been retrieved from under the rubble.

"The destruction is enormous, half of the cathedral is now roofless," Archdeacon Andrii Palchuk said. Cathedral workers brought documents and valuable items out of the building, whose floor was inundated with water used by firefighters to extinguish the fire.

People clean up debris and rubble inside the Transfiguration Cathedral after it was heavily damaged by Russian missile attacks in Odesa on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press)

Palchuk said the damage was caused by a direct hit from a Russian missile that penetrated the building down to the basement and caused significant damage. Two people who were inside at the time of the strike were wounded.

"But with God's help, we will restore it," he said, bursting into tears.

The cathedral belongs to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has been accused of links to Russia. The church has insisted that it's loyal to Ukraine, has denounced the Russian invasion from the start and has even declared its independence from Moscow.

But Ukrainian security agencies have claimed that some in the Ukrainian church have maintained close ties with Moscow. They've raided numerous holy sites of the church and later posted photos of rubles, Russian passports and leaflets with messages from the Moscow patriarch as proof that some church officials have been loyal to Russia.

Long-range weapons used

Odesa's historic centre was designated an endangered World Heritage Site by UNESCO earlier this year despite Russian opposition.

Russia's Defence Ministry said Sunday that Russian forces had attacked sites in Odesa, "where terrorist acts against the Russian Federation were being prepared."

The ministry said in a statement that the strikes were carried out with sea- and air-based long-range high-precision weapons, adding that there are "foreign mercenaries" at the targeted sites.

In a later statement, the ministry denied that its attacks had struck the Transfiguration Cathedral, claiming that the destruction of the cathedral was likely due to "the fall of a Ukrainian anti-aircraft guided missile."

Earlier Russian attacks this week crippled significant parts of export facilities in Odesa and nearby Chornomorsk, and destroyed 60,000 tons of grain, according to Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry.

WATCH | UN concerned Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports will cause hunger: UN worries Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports will cause hunger and starvation Duration 2:14 After four straight days of Russian attacks on Ukraine's Black Sea ports, the UN says the targeting of Ukrainian grain exports puts lives in danger all over the world.

The attacks come days after President Vladimir Putin pulled Russia out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a wartime deal that enabled Ukraine's exports to reach many countries facing the threat of hunger.

Putin vowed to retaliate against Kyiv for an attack on Monday on the crucial Kerch Bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula, which the Kremlin illegally annexed in 2014.

In other developments: