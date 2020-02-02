2 injured, suspect killed by police in terror-related stabbings in London

London police shot and killed a man during a "terrorism-related incident" Sunday that injured two people, the British capital's Metropolitan Police said.

The police force said the stabbing incident happened in the Streatham neighbourhood of south London, a bustling residential area that doesn't boast any major British landmarks like areas hit by earlier attacks.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of what happened, saying "The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."

The BBC said witnesses reported hearing two or three gunshots just after 2 p.m. local time. Social media showed multiple ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.

Police warned people to stay out of the area, and armed police cordoned off the area, on the main shopping street in Streatham. They later said the neighbourhood was "fully contained."

We can confirm that the man shot by police at around 2pm today in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Streatham?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Streatham</a> High Road has been pronounced dead —@metpoliceuk

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, told Britain's Press Association that he witnessed the attack.

"I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer — as they were in civilian clothing," he said. "The man was then shot. I think I heard three gun shots but I can't quite remember."

WATCH | Witnesses describe what they heard:

Witnesses describe what they saw in Streatham, London, where police shot and killed a man during a 'terrorism-related incident' on Sunday. 0:44

Bulhan said he ran into a local library to seek safety.

"From the library I saw a load of ambulances and armed police."

Karker Tahir, a man who was working nearby, told Sky News that the suspect was shot three times. Police had told people in the area to leave because the man had a bomb in his bag, Tahir said.

Police forensic officers work near the scene of Sunday's stabbing incident on Streatham High Road in London. (Kirsty O'Connor/Press Association/The Associated Press)

London Bridge was the scene of a similar incident in November, when police shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders. Authorities called that a terrorist attack.

That attack was carried out by a man with Islamist militant sympathies. He had been jailed for terrorism and released early. He was tackled by civilians and then fatally shot by officers.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement after Sunday's incident: "Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life — here in London we will never let them succeed."