Skip to Main Content
3 charged in Strasbourg, France attack at Christmas market

3 charged in Strasbourg, France attack at Christmas market

A French judicial official says three people detained over the investigation into the Christmas market attack in Strasbourg that left five dead have been handed preliminary terrorism charges.

Men accused of men charged with supplying gun used in December shooting

The Associated Press ·
Three suspects are accused of supplying an 8 mm pistol used by Cherif Chekatt to kill five people and wound 11 others at an open-air Christmas market in Strasbourg on Dec. 11. (Abdesslam Mirdass/AFP/Getty Images)

A French judicial official says three people detained over the investigation into the Christmas market attack in Strasbourg that left five dead have been handed preliminary terrorism charges.

The judicial official, who isn't authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, wouldn't name the three, who were arrested on Tuesday in Alsace, along with another two suspects who were freed without being charged the next day.

The judicial official on Saturday wouldn't confirm French media reports that they are suspected of helping the gunman obtain the weapon he used to carry out the December 2018 assault.

The alleged killer, Cherif Chekatt, had pledged allegiance to the group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). He died in a shootout with police two days after the Dec. 11 attack.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us