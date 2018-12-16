Death toll in Strasbourg Christmas market attack rises to 5
The Paris prosecutor's office said on Sunday that a fifth person had died from their wounds following Tuesday's Strasbourg Christmas market shooting.
Official with Paris prosecutor's office says latest victim was Polish national
The Paris prosecutor's office said on Sunday that a fifth person had died from their wounds following Tuesday's Strasbourg Christmas market shooting.
An official with the prosecutor's office said the victim was a Polish national and gave no other details.
The gunman, Cherif Chekatt, was killed on Thursday night after firing on police, ending a two-day manhunt that involved more than 700 members of the security forces.