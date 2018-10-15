Skip to Main Content
Judge tosses Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump

Judge tosses Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump

A U.S. federal judge has dismissed porn actress Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

U.S. president's remark deemed a 'hyperbolic statement'

The Associated Press ·
Adult-film actor Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, sued Donald Trump after he called one of her claims about him a 'total con job.' (Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

A federal judge has dismissed porn actress Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero issued the order Monday in Los Angeles.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006. She sued the president in April, after Trump tweeted about a composite sketch of a man Daniels says threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair. He called it a "total con job."

In dismissing the suit, the judge said Trump's tweet was a "hyperbolic statement" against a political adversary.

Trump's lawyer, Charles Harder, said it was a "total victory" for the president. Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, vowed to appeal and said he's confident the ruling will be reversed.

Daniels' lawsuit over a hush-money deal is pending.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us