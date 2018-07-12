Stormy Daniels arrest in Ohio strip club is a 'setup,' lawyer says

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with U.S. President Donald Trump in 2006, was arrested in a strip club on Wednesday in what her lawyer said was a setup.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested in a Columbus, Ohio, club for allowing a customer to touch her in a non-sexual manner while on stage, lawyer Michael Avenatti said on Twitter.

Adult film actress, who alleges affair with Donald Trump, accused of allowing customer to touch her 0:23

Avenatti said Daniels was arrested during a sting operation.

"This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges," Avenatti said on Twitter.

Legal feud with Trump

Daniels was scheduled to perform at Sirens Gentlemen's Club on Wednesday and Thursday, according to its website. Avenatti said Daniels was performing the same act on Wednesday that "she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs."

Franklin County Jail officials said Daniels was released Thursday morning after posting a $6,000 bond. She is set for a Friday arraignment on three misdemeanour counts of touching a patron at the strip club.

"We will vehemently contest all charges," Avenatti said.

Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 and that Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 US to keep the encounter secret shortly before the presidential election. Cohen has said he made the payment.

In May, Trump, who forcefully denied the affair, said Daniels was paid to stop "false and extortionist accusations" she made about a sexual encounter with him.

Daniels has filed two lawsuits against Trump, one to get out of a non-disclosure agreement she had signed in October 2016 ahead of the November presidential election in exchange for the $130,000, and another for defamation.