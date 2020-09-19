Skip to Main Content
Storm causes deadly flooding in central Greece
Storm causes deadly flooding in central Greece

Two people have died and one is reported missing in central Greece region of Thessaly after a storm pounded parts of the country overnight and caused flooding.

Country's firefighting service said it fielded almost 2,500 calls from trapped residents

