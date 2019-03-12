Stephen Hawking's ex-nurse barred from practising after failing to give him 'appropriate' care

British regulators have barred Stephen Hawking's former nurse from practising after finding she failed to provide appropriate care to the late physicist.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council said in a statement Tuesday it had struck Patricia Dowdy off its register, saying she had "failed to provide the standards of good, professional care that we expect and Professor Hawking deserved."

The council said Dowdy faced multiple misconduct charges, "including financial misconduct, dishonesty, not providing appropriate care and failing to co-operate."

The council's Matthew McClelland said the public expects it to take action "in serious cases such as this" in which a nurse has "failed in their duty of care, and has not been able to evidence to the panel that they have learned from their mistakes and be fit to practise."

Hawking's family and others had shared their concerns with the council, according to the statement released from London.

The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so plainly about the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book A Brief History of Time became an international bestseller.