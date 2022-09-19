Former prime minister Stephen Harper invested into Order of Canada

If Shakespeare thought misery acquaints people with strange bedfellows, he may well agree that mourning a cherished monarch may also bridge some political divides.

At least temporarily.

Such was the case Sunday in London, England, when former prime minister Stephen Harper was invested into the Order of Canada while three of his previous political nemeses looked on.

Harper is one of four former prime ministers in the British capital for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

He was awarded the Companion of the Order of Canada in 2019, but an investiture ceremony had not taken place because of COVID-19.

So Gov. Gen. Mary Simon invested Harper in a private ceremony in London Sunday afternoon while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and former prime ministers Jean Chretien, Paul Martin and Kim Campbell looked on.