Skip to Main Content
Stacey Abrams won't concede Georgia gubernatorial race
Video

Stacey Abrams won't concede Georgia gubernatorial race

The Democratic candidate told supporters that 'votes remain to be counted,' hinting at a runoff in the state.
The Democratic candidate told supporters that 'votes remain to be counted,' hinting at a runoff in the state. 1:06
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|