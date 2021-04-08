Cruise ship races to evacuate residents from Caribbean island of St. Vincent as volcano threatens to erupt
Authorities say the volcano was glowing after days of seismic activity
Authorities in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent have ordered mandatory evacuations on Thursday, saying they believe an active volcano is in danger of exploding.
The island's emergency management office switched the alert level to red and said the first cruise line will arrive after nightfall to evacuate those who live near the La Soufriere volcano. It was not immediately clear how many people would be evacuated from the area, where the ship would take them, or if they would remain temporarily aboard.
Officials said the dome of the volcano located on the island's northern region could be seen glowing by nightfall. The alert issued Thursday evening follows days of seismic activity around La Soufriere.
The volcano last erupted in 1979, and a previous eruption in 1902 killed some 1,600 people.
