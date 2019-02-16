Skip to Main Content
University building in St. Petersburg partially collapses

Russian emergency authorities say several floors of a university building in Russia's second-largest city have collapsed.

Floors collapse at ITMO University, one of Russia's national research universities

The Associated Press ·
Russian emergency employees work at the scene of the St. Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics in St. Petersburg. Several floors in the building collapsed, authorities say. (Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press)

Russian emergency authorities say part of the roof and several floors of a university building in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, have collapsed, but there were no immediate indications of casualties.

The Emergencies Ministry said the collapse Saturday afternoon at the St. Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics took place as construction work was underway.

About two hours after the collapse, Russian news agencies cited the ministry as saying no bodies had been found in the rubble and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Russian media said about 80 people were forced to leave the building.

The school, known as ITMO University, is one of Russia's national research universities.

With files from Reuters

