Sri Lanka declares state of emergency as president flees country

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday and hundreds of protesters stormed the prime minister's office demanding his ouster, as a people's uprising over a devastating economic crisis overwhelmed security forces.

Rajapaksa called the speaker of parliament to say he would resign later in the day and that his ally Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should be interim president, infuriating Sri Lankans struggling with months-long shortages of food, fuel and power.

The president's flight brought an end to the rule of the powerful Rajapaksa clan that has dominated politics in the South Asian country for the last two decades.

Wickremesinghe's office declared a state of emergency and a curfew with immediate effect, but then cancelled them. His office said the moves would be announced again later.

"Protesters have no reason to storm the prime minister's office," Wickremesinghe said in a statement. "They want to stop the parliamentary process. But we must respect the constitution. So security forces have advised me to impose an emergency and a curfew. I'm working to do that."

Protesters want PM out, too

Police stationed outside the prime minister's office fired several rounds of tear gas and a military helicopter briefly circled overhead, but protesters appeared undeterred and finally surged into the compound. Wickremesinghe's team declined to reveal his whereabouts.

"No matter what, everyone in this crowd will be here until Ranil also steps down," said college student Sanchuka Kavinda, 25, standing next to a mangled, open gate of the prime minister's office.

WATCH l Sri Lankan diaspora in Canada watches events in Colombo with concern, anger: Sri Lankan students in Canada voice support for Colombo protesters Duration 3:51 Sri Lankan university students Manoj Kaushalya Rathnayake in Fredericton, Shenaly Kuluppuarachchi in Winnipeg and Subitha Tharmakulasagaram in Montreal say they stand with protesters in their home country’s capital of Colombo calling for political reform amid economic turmoil.

In a video statement, the parliament speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, said: "The president got in touch with me over the phone and said that he will ensure that his resignation letter will be received by me today."

"I appeal to the public to have confidence in the parliamentary process we have outlined to appoint a new president on the 20th and be peaceful."

State-run TV station Rupavahini briefly suspended transmission after protesters entered the premises. A second government-run TV station, Independent Television Network, also stopped their broadcast, though the cause was not immediately clear.

Protests against the economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over key government buildings in Colombo, blaming the Rajapaksas and their allies for runaway inflation, corruption and a severe lack of fuel and medicines.

'Both have to go'

Government sources and aides said the president's brothers, former president and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, were still in Sri Lanka.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left the main international airport near Colombo aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane early on Wednesday, the air force said in a statement.

Demonstrators react after entering the premises of the office of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday. (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

A government source and a person close to the president said he was in Malé, the capital of the Maldives. The president would most likely proceed to another Asian country from there, the government source told Reuters.

A spokesperson for the main opposition party in the Maldives said it was regrettable that the archipelago's government allowed Rajapaksa to land, according to an Associated Press report.

"Why should we be a safe haven for anyone is beyond me," said Mohamed Shareef, of the Progressive Congress Coalition in Maldives.

Wickremesinghe, whose private residence in Colombo was set ablaze on Saturday, had offered to resign as prime minister but did not repeat that offer after he became acting president on Wednesday. If he does go, the speaker would be acting president until a new president is elected on July 20 as scheduled.

Protesters occupy the lawn of the Presidential Secretariat on Wednesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The country is in an economic crisis that has seen many citizens ration items or line up for hours for fuel. (Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

Protest leaders say the prime minister is allied to the Rajapaksas and have warned of a "decisive fight" if he does not resign.

"We are strongly against the Gota-Ranil government. Both have to go," said Buddhi Prabodha Karunaratne, one of the organizers of recent protests.

Canadian embassy closed

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as prime minister in May after protests against the family turned violent. He remained in hiding at a military base in the east of the country for some days before returning to Colombo.

On Tuesday, Sri Lankan immigration officials prevented Basil Rajapaksa, who quit in April as finance minister and resigned his parliament seat in June, from flying out of the country.

Wickremesinghe was named prime minister to succeed Mahinda Rajapaksa in May, the sixth time he's served in that role since the early 1990s.

📣 Protests are ongoing in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colombo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colombo</a>, notably near Galle Rd and Flower Rd.<br><br>If you are in the area:<br>▪️ Avoid demonstrations<br>▪️ Expect a heightened security presence andtransport disruptions<br>▪️ Follow the instructions of local authorities<br>▪️ Monitor local media to stay informed <a href="https://t.co/4LWaWGqulQ">pic.twitter.com/4LWaWGqulQ</a> —@CanHCSriLanka

Protester Sithara Sedaraliyanage, 28, said the people want new leaders who are young, educated and capable of running the economy.

"We don't know who will come next, but we have hope they will do a better job of fixing the problems," she told the AP. "Sri Lanka used to be a prosperous country."

Canadian and American embassies in the country have suspended in-person consular services due to the unrest.

Relying on China, India

The island nation's tourism-dependent economy was hammered first by the COVID-19 pandemic and then suffered from a fall in remittances from overseas Sri Lankans. A ban on chemical fertilizers hit output although the ban was later reversed.

The Rajapaksas implemented populist tax cuts in 2019 that affected government finances, while shrinking foreign reserves curtailed imports of fuel, food and medicines.

A couple hugs and sleeps on the lawn inside the Presidential Secretariat on Wednesday in Colombo. (Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

Petrol has been severely rationed and long lines have formed in front of shops selling cooking gas. Headline inflation hit 54.6 per cent last month and the central bank has warned that it could rise to 70 per cent in coming months.

The political impasse added fuel to the economic crisis since the absence of an alternative unity government threatened to delay a hoped-for bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

The government must submit a plan on debt sustainability to the IMF in August before reaching an agreement.

In the meantime, the country is relying on aid from neighbouring India and from China.