Sri Lanka closes schools, offices due to fuel shortage

Sri Lankan schools were closed and public officials were asked not to come to work in a desperate move to prepare for an acute fuel shortage that is expected to last days, with protests continuing amid the nation's worst economic crisis in decades.

The Public Administration Ministry asked the public officials — except for those who maintain essential services — to stay home from work Friday "in a view of current fuel shortage and issues in transport facilities" across the country.

State and government-approved private schools also closed Friday amid the worsening fuel shortage, with thousands of people waiting in queues at fuel stations across the country for days at a time.

Sri Lanka is now almost without gasoline and faces an acute shortage of other fuels as well.

The government has been struggling to find money to pay for the importation of fuel, gas and other essentials in recent months as the Indian Ocean island nation is on the brink of bankruptcy.

Motorists queue up outside a fuel station to buy gasoline in Colombo on Friday. (Eranga Jayawardena/The Associated Press)

"While there may not be time to obtain fertilizer for this Yala (May-August) season, steps are being taken to ensure adequate stocks for the Maha (September-March) season," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a message on Twitter late on Thursday.

"I sincerely urge everyone to accept the gravity of the … situation."

Weary vendors grapple with uncertain future

Tourism-dependent Sri Lanka is facing a dire shortage of foreign exchange, fuel and medicines, and economic activity has slowed to a crawl.

"There is no point in talking about how hard life is," said A.P.D. Sumanavathi, a 60-year-old woman selling fruit and vegetables in the Pettah market in Colombo, the commercial capital. "I can't predict how things will be in two months, at this rate we might not even be here."

University students take part in a demonstration demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday in Colombo. (Ishara K. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images)

Nearby, a long queue had formed in front of a shop selling cooking gas cylinders, the prices of which have nearly doubled in a month.

"Only about 200 cylinders were delivered, even though there were about 500 people," said Mohammad Shazly, a part-time chauffeur in the queue for the third day in the hope of cooking for his family of five.

"Without gas, without kerosene oil, we can't do anything," he said. "Last option what? Without food we are going to die. That will happen hundred per cent."

The economic woes have brought on a political crisis, with the government facing widespread protests.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa swore in nine cabinet ministers Friday, raising the total number to 13 as he attempts to stabilize the government after a string of resignations.

The new ministers include four independent lawmakers, three from the ruling party and two from the main opposition party. Four ruling party lawmakers were appointed as cabinet ministers last week.

Many want an end to family dynasty

Rajapaksa sought a unity government in early April but the largest opposition political party, the United People's Force, had rejected the proposal.

For months, Sri Lankans have endured long lines to buy those essentials, most of which come from abroad. Shortages of hard currency have also hindered imports of raw materials for manufacturing and worsened inflation.

Protesters blocked main roads to demand gas and fuel, and television stations showed people in some areas fighting over limited stocks.

Authorities have announced countrywide power cuts of up to four hours a day because they can't supply enough fuel to power generating stations.

Sri Lanka has suspended repayment of about $7 billion US in foreign loans due this year out of $25 billion to be repaid by 2026. The country's total foreign debt is $51 billion. The finance ministry says the country currently has only $25 million in usable foreign reserves.

Protesters have occupied the entrance to the president's office for more than a month, calling for Rajapaksa to resign.

Country negotiating with international lenders

Months of anti-government rallies have led to the near-dismantling of the once-powerful ruling family, with one of the president's brothers resigning as prime minister, and other siblings and a nephew leaving their Cabinet posts. Protesters accuse the Rajapaksas of triggering the crisis through corruption and misrule. Mahinda Rajapaksa served as president for a decade until 2015 and was minister of finance in his brother's government until last year.

Wickremesinghe, installed last week as prime minister for the sixth time, said Monday that about $75 billion is needed urgently to help provide essential items, but the country's treasury is struggling to find even $1 billion.

Attacks by Rajapaksa's supporters on protesters last week sparked nationwide violence that left nine people — including a lawmaker — dead, and more than 200 injured. Homes of lawmakers and their supporters were burned down.

G7 economic ministers support efforts to provide debt relief for Sri Lanka, group finance chiefs said on Thursday in a draft communique from a meeting in Germany after Sri Lanka defaulted on its sovereign debt.

As well, the country's central bank governor said on Thursday foreign exchange had been secured from a World Bank loan and remittances to pay for fuel and cooking gas shipments, but supplies are still to flow through.