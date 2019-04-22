Police in Sri Lanka say 290 people killed in attacks on churches, hotels

Authorities lifted a curfew in Sri Lanka on Monday, a day after a string of bombings at churches and luxury hotels across the country killed 290 people and wounded about 500. But there were warnings more attacks could come.

There was no claim of responsibility for the Easter Sunday attacks, which targeted churches and hotels in and around the capital Colombo, as well as a church on the nation's northeast coast. Cabinet spokesperson Rajitha Senaratne said the attacks were carried out with the help of an international network.

"We do not believe these attacks were carried out by a group of people who were confined to this country," Senaratne said. "There was an international network without which these attacks could not have succeeded."

Four of the bombs went off at roughly the same time, at 8.45 a.m. local time, with the other two coming within 20 minutes.

Sri Lankans accounted for the bulk of the dead and wounded although government officials said 32 foreigners were killed, including British, U.S., Turkish, Indian, Chinese, Danish, Dutch and Portuguese nationals.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena will declare a nationwide emergency from midnight local time on Monday, his office said.

"The government has decided to gazette the clauses related to prevention of terrorism to emergency regulation and gazette it by midnight," the president's media unit said in a statement.

It said the measure would be confined to dealing with terrorism and would not impinge on freedom of expression.

The Sri Lankan military, who were clearing the route from Colombo airport late on Sunday in preparation for Sirisena's return, found a crude bomb near the departure gate, an air force spokesperson said.

They destroyed the device in a controlled explosion.

There were fears the attacks could spark a renewal of communal violence, with police also reporting late Sunday there had been a petrol bomb attack on a mosque in the northwest and arson attacks on two shops owned by Muslims in the west.

Sri Lanka was at war for decades with ethnic minority Tamil separatists but violence had largely ended since the government victory in the civil war, 10 years ago.

Sri Lanka's 22 million people include Christian, Muslim and Hindu populations of between about eight and 12 per cent.

Security forces raided a house in Colombo on Sunday afternoon, several hours after the attack. Police reported an explosion at the house and said three officers were killed.

Police said Monday 24 people had been arrested, all of whom were Sri Lankan.

The U.S. State Department issued a revised travel warning. "Terrorists may attack with little or no warning," read the warning, which was set at two on a scale on which four means do not travel.

Possible targets included tourist spots, transport hubs, shopping malls, hotels, places of worship, airports and other public areas, it said.

Canada also updated its travel advice, saying the situation in Sri Lanka "remains volatile."

"Others attacks could occur throughout the country," the updated advice said.

#SriLanka: due to the current security situation, our High Commission in #Colombo will be closed on April 22. Emergency consular services remain available: sos@international.gc.ca or call collect +1 613 996 8885

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement Sunday that it had no reports of Canadian citizens being affected by the attacks.

Curfew lifted

The island-wide curfew was lifted early on Monday, although there was uncharacteristically thin traffic in the normally bustling capital.

Soldiers with automatic weapons stood guard outside major hotels and the World Trade Centre in the business district, where the four hotels were targeted on Sunday, according to a Reuters witness.

Scores of people who were stranded overnight at the main airport began making their way home as restrictions were lifted.

The government also blocked access to social media and messaging sites, including Facebook and WhatsApp, making information hard to gather.

Wickremsinghe acknowledged on Sunday that the government had some prior information about possible attacks on churches involving a little-known Islamist group but said ministers had not been told.

Sri Lankan police investigating the bombings are examining reports that intelligence agencies had warnings of possible attacks, officials said Monday.

'It was panic mode'

The attacks sparked panic, one witness said.

"There was blood everywhere," said Bhanuka Harischandra, a 24-year-old from Colombo and founder of a tech marketing company. He was heading to the Shangri-La hotel for a meeting when it was bombed.

"People didn't know what was going on. It was panic mode."

There were similar scenes of carnage at churches in or near Colombo, and a third church in the northeast town of Batticaloa, where worshippers had gathered for Easter Sunday services.

Dozens were killed in one of the blasts at the Gothic-style St. Sebastian church in Katuwapitiya, north of Colombo. Police said they suspected that blast was a suicide attack.

Harischandra said there was "a lot of tension" after the bombings, but added: "We've been through these kinds of situations before." He said Sri Lankans are "an amazing bunch" and noted that his social media feed was flooded with photos of people standing in long lines to give blood.