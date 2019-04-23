Skip to Main Content
Sri Lanka arrests 40 suspects after bombings, death toll up to 310
As a state of emergency took effect Tuesday giving the Sri Lankan military war-time powers, police arrested 40 suspects, including the driver of a van allegedly used by the suicide bombers and the owner of a house where some of them lived.

President declares a day of mourning for Tuesday

A man cries as he walks behind the coffin of a bomb blast victim after a funeral service at St Sebastian's Church in Negombo on Tuesday, two days after a series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

Sri Lanka's president gave the military a wider berth to detain and arrest suspects — powers that were used during the 26-year civil war but withdrawn when it ended in 2009.

Police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara said the death toll from Sunday's attacks rose to 310.

President Maithripala Sirisena has declared a day of mourning for Tuesday, a day after officials disclosed that warnings had been received weeks ago of the possibility of an attack by the radical Muslim group blamed for the bloodshed.

