Trans woman of colour tops Sports Illustrated swim issue

Model Leyna Bloom is the first trans woman of colour to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue.

The publication released a sneak peek at the July issue online this week.

And Chicago-born Bloom, who is Black and Asian-American, said it's a historic moment for the evolution of social norms about beauty.

"This is a magazine that says we are allowed to be beautiful in all our shapes and sizes, and that should be loved because we're not often seen in that way," she told ABC's Nightline.

The U.S. monthly magazine publishes sports news and analysis throughout the year, as well as the swimsuit edition that showcases women modelling in next to nothing in international locales. The edition, known as Swimsuit, is a "multimedia powerhouse reaching more than 70 million consumers," according to the magazine's website.

Bloom, 27, was also the first openly trans woman of colour to appear in Vogue India in October 2017.

Last year, Sports Illustrated featured its first transgender woman model in the swimsuit edition, Brazil's Valentina Sampaio, knows as the groundbreaking Victoria Secret model.

Former models to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition include Tyra Banks, Christie Brinkley, Elle MacPherson, Kathy Ireland, Heidi Klum and Ashley Graham.