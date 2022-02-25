Russia became further isolated from the Western world Friday as sports bodies cancelled events planned in the country and some shops pulled Russian products from their shelves.

The moves came in reaction to Russian troops advancing further into Ukraine on Friday, as the capital of Kyiv was pounded with missiles.

International sports bodies moved quickly to strip Russia of events on Friday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged international sports federations to either move or cancel sports events currently planned in Russia or its ally Belarus. The IOC also said the two countries' flags should not be displayed at sporting events.

Grand Prix, World Cup qualifiers moved

Formula One said it would drop its Russian Grand Prix, which was scheduled to happen in September in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," F1 said in a statement.

After Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic refused to play World Cup qualifiers in Russia, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said home games of Ukrainian and Russian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions would be played at neutral venues.

The governing body also decided to relocate the Champions League final — club soccer's showpiece event — from Russia to the Stade de France in Paris after receiving support from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ajax's Perr Schuurs warms up in Lisbon Wednesday next to a Union of European Football Associations board with the sentence 'Road to Saint Petersburg 22,' referring to the Champions League final, which had been scheduled to take place in Russia but was moved to the Stade de France in Paris. (Armando Franca/The Associated Press)

The decision was met with regret by the Kremlin but welcomed by U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

"Russia must not be allowed to exploit sporting and cultural events on the world stage to legitimize its unprovoked, premeditated and needless attack against a sovereign democratic state," Dorries said.

However, there were bodies reluctant to strip Russia of events, with the international volleyball federation (FIVB) saying preparations for the men's world championship to be held in Russia in August were proceeding as planned.

"While the FIVB believes that sport should always remain separate from politics, we are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants at our events which is our top priority," the FIVB told Reuters.

Athletes show solidarity with Ukraine

The International Tennis Federation also cancelled all events taking place in Russia indefinitely.

The Dubai Championships on Friday saw Russian player Andrey Rublev write "No War Please" on a TV camera moments after winning a match.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. <a href="https://t.co/GQe8d01rTd">pic.twitter.com/GQe8d01rTd</a> —@TSN_Sports

Ukrainian athletes in the NBA also spoke out against Russia's actions.

On Thursday, Toronto Raptors player Svi Mykhailiuk released a joint statement with Alex Len of the Sacramento Kings calling Russia's wide-ranging attack on Ukraine a "great tragedy."

In pop culture, the popular song competition Eurovision said it would ban Russia from participating in this year's final.

The European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the contest, said in a statement Friday that including a Russian entry this year would bring the competition into "disrepute."

Provinces take Russian liquor off the shelves

In Canada, some provincial liquor boards promised to stop selling Russian-made products.

Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and British Columbia said they would stop selling products made in Russia, most notably vodkas.