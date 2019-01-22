Spanish toddler rescue effort reaches most dangerous stage

Efforts to reach a two-year-old boy who fell into a borehole in southern Spain more than a week ago are nearing their most dangerous stage, an engineer on the rescue team said Monday.

Julen Rosello fell into the 110-metre-deep shaft as his family walked through a private estate in the town of Totalan, in Spain's southern Malaga province, on Jan. 13. There have been no signs of life since.

Miners have been drilling day and night to create a parallel 60-metre-deep shaft, hoping they will be able on Tuesday to cut across to the spot where the toddler is believed to be.

"The most dangerous part, the most delicate part, still remains to be done," mining engineer Juan Lopez Escobar told Canal Sur. "It is a complicated job where lives will be at risk, but they have practised that, and they are the best."

Rescuers found the borehole — 100 metres deep and just 25 centimetres wide — was blocked with earth, raising fears that soil had collapsed onto the child.

Work slowed on Sunday after the drill bit hit hard rock, and officials said there was a risk of more collapses as they carved out the horizontal passage.

Angel Garcia Vidal, the lead engineer co-ordinating the search-and-rescue operation, said work also had to stop briefly early Monday to perform maintenance on a drill being used to create a vertical shaft.

"We're at 53 metres, and we're just another seven metres away [from where] we start the next job of creating the chamber," said Garcia Vidal.

Spanish miners and engineers have been joined by workers from a Swedish firm who helped locate 33 Chilean miners rescued after 69 days underground more than seven years ago.

Children and families have joined candlelight vigils across Spain in support of the missing boy.

Spain's El Pais newspaper reported his parents suffered another tragedy in 2017 when their three-year-old son died suddenly after suffering a cardiac arrest while walking along a beach.