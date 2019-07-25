Spain coalition talks break down, could lead to 4th election in as many years

Pedro Sanchez, Spain's acting prime minister, admitted defeat in Thursday's bid to be confirmed in the role, telling lawmakers his party and far-left Unidas Podemos party had failed to clinch a deal.

Sanchez, whose Socialist party won the most seats in an April election but fell short of a majority, needed Podemos's support to win the vote set to take place Thursday. Sanchez needs more Yes than No votes on Thursday in the 350-member lower house to stay in power, with his Socialists comprised of 123 lawmakers.

"A deal wasn't possible," Sanchez told lawmakers, adding: "I want to be Spain's prime minister, but not at any cost." Sanchez strongly criticized the way Podemos and its leader Pablo Iglesias had conducted the talks.

Sanchez did not say what his next step would be after the vote. If he loses, as is now expected, Sanchez has until Sept. 23 to decide whether to try again.

If he decides against a further attempt or he is unsuccessful, a repeat election would be held on Nov. 10, which would be Spain's fourth in as many years.

The negotiations became deadlocked on the question of what role Podemos would play in a possible coalition government, which would be Spain's first in the modern era.

Months of talks

Senior Podemos lawmaker Ione Belarra told RNE radio earlier on Thursday there would be time to negotiate further until September.

Earlier this month, the Socialists said they would give up trying to install Sanchez if he failed to win the July parliamentary vote.

Three months of frequently acrimonious talks between the two parties suggest that, even if eventually there's a coalition government, it could be vulnerable to similar divisions.