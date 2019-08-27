Russian capsule with robot onboard successfully docks with space station

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying a humanoid robot successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday evening, according to NASA. It was its second try, after failing to dock with the ISS on Saturday.

The Skybot F-850 is the first humanoid robot sent to space by Russia. NASA sent humanoid robot Robonaut 2 to space in 2011 to work in hazardous environments.

Soyuz arrived while flying about 400 kilometres above eastern Mongolia, at 11:08 p.m. ET.

"Docking confirmed!" NASA said Monday on Twitter.

FEDOR is the size of a human adult and can emulate movements of the human body.

The ISS is a joint project of the space agencies of the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada.