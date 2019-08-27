Skip to Main Content
Russian capsule with robot onboard successfully docks with space station
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying a humanoid robot successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday evening, according to NASA.

It was the second docking attempt in as many days by the Soyuz space capsule

The Russian Soyuz-2.1a booster with the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft carrying robot Skybot F-850 blasts off from a launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan Aug. 22. (Russian space agency Roscosmos/Handout/Reuters)

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying a humanoid robot successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday evening, according to NASA. It was its second try, after failing to dock with the ISS on Saturday.

The Skybot F-850 is the first humanoid robot sent to space by Russia. NASA sent humanoid robot Robonaut 2 to space in 2011 to work in hazardous environments.

Soyuz arrived while flying about 400 kilometres above eastern Mongolia, at 11:08 p.m. ET. 

"Docking confirmed!" NASA said Monday on Twitter. 

FEDOR is the size of a human adult and can emulate movements of the human body.

The ISS is a joint project of the space agencies of the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada.

A still image, taken from a video footage and released by Russian space agency Roscosmos, shows robot Skybot F-850, also known as FEDOR, inside the Russian Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft. (Russian space agency Roscosmos/Handout/Reuters)

With files from Reuters

