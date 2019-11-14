Southern California school shooting sends 4 to hospital

A Southern California hospital says it has received four patients, three of them now in critical condition, after a shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter that deputies responded to Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 48 kilometres northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen there.

Alex Villanueva, the local sheriff, said on Twitter that the suspect is in custody and was being treated at a local hospital.

The number of people reported to be injured varied. Early reports from local police put the number at around five, with some reports saying it was as high as six.

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Christopher Thomas said initial accounts of at least six victims Thursday morning may have been because of duplicate reports.

A local hospital later said it had received four patients.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaugusHighShooting?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaugusHighShooting</a>: UPDATE - We have four patients; Three male and one female. Female and two males are in critical condition. One male is in good condition. —@HenryMayoHosp

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

Television images showed sheriff's deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.

Lines of students were escorted from the school by armed deputies.