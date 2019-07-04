Southern California rocked by its strongest earthquake in 20 years

A powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake — Southern California's strongest in decades — rattled a large swatch of the state and parts of Nevada on Thursday morning, making hanging lamps sway and photo frames on walls shake.

It struck at 10:33 a.m. PT in the Mojave Desert, near the city of Ridgecrest, 320 kilometres northeast of Los Angeles, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The USGS said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.6, was shallow — only 8.7 kilometres deep — which would have amplified its effect.

Veteran seismologist Lucy Jones said it was the most powerful earthquake Southern California has seen in 20 years. The previous large earthquake was of magnitude 7.1 and struck in the area on Oct. 16, 1999.

Jones told reporters at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena that the 6.4 quake was preceded by a magnitude 4.3 quake a half hour earlier.

The quake was felt as far as Los Angeles and was quickly followed by several smaller aftershocks in the area. Jones added that she wouldn't be surprised if a magnitude 5 earthquake occurred during the aftershocks.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt, but people from Las Vegas to the Pacific coast reported feeling a rolling motion that shook shower doors and rocked dining room lights.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck near Ridgecrest, Calif., on Thursday was felt as far as Los Angeles, about 320 kilometres away. (CBC)

Officials in Southern California said emergency crews were responding to at least 24 medical and fire incidents in the aftermath of the earthquake.

The Kern County Fire Department said it had sent search and rescue teams to Ridgecrest, which has a population of just under 29,000, according to 2018 U.S. census data.

Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden said firefighters were working to put out five fires in the area, but she didn't know if any injuries had been reported.

Breeden told CNN utility workers were assessing broken gas lines and turning off gas where necessary.

She said the local senior centre was holding a Fourth of July event when the quake hit, leaving everyone shaken up but uninjured.

911 only for emergencies: officials

Local emergency agencies also took to social media to ask people to only call 911 for emergencies.

"We are very much aware of the significant earthquake that just occurred in Southern California. Please DO NOT call 9-1-1 unless there are injuries or other dangerous conditions. Don't call for questions please," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement published on Twitter.

Ashleigh Chandler, a helicopter rescue emergency medical technician at Fort Irwin, Calif., which is southeast of Ridgecrest, said the quake happened as she was getting ready for a July Fourth party.

"I was just in the living room getting everything ready, we start to feel the shaking, so then I look up and then the wine bottles start rattling and I thought, 'They're going to fall,'' she said.

"My sister was in the house and my dog, so we just got everyone outside and then it ended. It was like 15, 20 seconds, maybe. It was pretty good shaking, so I'm out of breath," adding she and her family are OK.

California is on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a 40,000-kilometre area that hosts more than 400 volcanoes and is prone to earthquakes.