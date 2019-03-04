Skip to Main Content
South Korea's Moon calls for quick resumption of nuclear talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says Seoul will actively try to get the nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang quickly back on track.

Talks between Trump and Kim ended early without a deal

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, seen in this January photo, pushed hard for the revival of nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang. (Jung Yeon-je/Reuters)

Moon made the comments on Monday as he led a National Security Council meeting to discuss South Korea's diplomatic strategy following the breakdown of a high-stakes summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week in Vietnam.

Moon lobbied hard for the revival of nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang following a period of tension over the North's missile and nuclear tests and Trump's threats to bring down "fire and fury" on the North. But experts say the breakdown of the Trump-Kim meeting in Hanoi has put the credibility of Moon's role as mediator in doubt.

