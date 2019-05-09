South Africa's ANC expected to retain power, early results suggest

Early vote tallies suggest South Africa's ruling ANC party will retain power after an election on Wednesday, but analysts said its share of the vote could fall below 60 per cent for the first time since the end of white minority rule.

As of 5 a.m. ET Thursday, more than four million votes had been counted out of about 26.8 million registered voters. In the parliamentary vote, the ANC leads with 55 per cent, with the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) had nearly 26 per cent and the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had nearly 9 per cent.

South Africans voting for a new parliament and nine provincial legislatures had expressed frustration at rampant corruption, high unemployment and racial inequalities that persist 25 years after Nelson Mandela's former liberation party swept to power in the first all-race poll in 1994.

Based on the early results, the News24 online site predicted the ANC would win between 56 per cent and 59 per cent of the final vote.

The elections are the first barometer of national sentiment since President Cyril Ramaphosa replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma as head of state in February 2018.

Ramaphosa is trying to arrest a slide in support for the ANC, which has won every parliamentary vote since the end of apartheid in 1994 but whose image has been tarnished by corruption scandals and a weak economy in the past decade.

A full tally may not be known until Saturday.

Elections officials said voting had in general progressed smoothly but that there had been isolated incidents where bad weather, unscheduled power outages or community protests had caused disruptions. The electoral commission said it was investigating two potential instances of double-voting.

An independent electoral officer begins to count the ballot papers at the Addington Primary School after voting ended at the sixth national general elections in Durban, South Africa. (Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images)

"The Electoral Commission will not allow the potential misconduct of one or two individuals to taint the overall outcome of these elections," the commission said in a statement.

The ANC achieved its best parliamentary election result in 2004, under former president Thabo Mbeki, when it won 69 per cent of the vote. But its support fell under Zuma, and it lost control of big cities like the commercial capital Johannesburg in local government elections in 2016.

The ANC currently controls eight of the country's nine provinces, with the DA in power in the Western Cape. Analysts predict the provincial races for Gauteng, where Johannesburg and the administrative capital Pretoria are located, and the Western Cape, home to Cape Town, will be close.

Ramaphosa, who became ANC leader in December 2017 after narrowly defeating a faction allied with Zuma, has promised to improve poor public services, create jobs and fight corruption.

But he has been constrained by divisions within his own party, where some Zuma supporters still retain influence and oppose his agenda.